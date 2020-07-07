IT companies resort to layoffs as pressure mounts due to covid crisis

Analysts believe employees on bench will inevitably be the first ones to be laid off. “Layoffs are obvious. The existing business models of these IT companies are under tremendous pressure as new deals are very hard to come by. Even the deals that come are much smaller, take longer to close and are more outcome-based. Also, the existing contracts are being renegotiated. Bench employees are non-billable so they would be hit first," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO and chief analyst, Greyhound Research.