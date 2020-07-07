IT companies’ revenue may drop up to 8% in June quarter

Retailers that TCS or HCL have exposure to were lesser impacted by the pandemic than those Wipro was exposed to. Even across sectors, the nature of investments or projects will define the impact of covid-19. Midcaps with exposure to ER&D and manufacturing like LTTS, Sonata Software and Tata Elxi are likely to report more challenges due to the on-site nature of their work. What is more important is for companies to guide whether the impact ends in Q1 or continues further, said Chandra.