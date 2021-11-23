IT jobs: Global tech company UST plans to double the workforce of its Bengaluru center to 12,000 by 2023 from 6,000 currently to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients. The company has added over 2000 employees since February 2020. The tech company is planning to expand its local presence in India to attract the best talents. “In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru center will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients," the company said in a statement.

UST Hyderabad recently celebrated the joining of 1000 Employees and announced its plans to double the headcount at the center to 2000 employees within the next two years.

Headquartered in California, US, and with offices across 25 countries and over 35 offices, UST has dedicated software delivery centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head - India, UST, said, “We are quite excited to expand our India operations with one of the company's largest centers in the world at Bengaluru. At UST, we are determined to hire the top talent as they will provide an opportunity for the company to expand the best-in-class digital revolution and support our global clients while creating great IT industry job opportunities in Bengaluru."

"Our growth in Bengaluru and various Tier 1 and 2 cities in India is testimony to it. In addition, with Digital at the core of our capabilities, we offer industry-leading learning opportunities, entrepreneurial work culture, and access to marquee clients to our employees," said Manu Sivarajan, Center Head UST Bengaluru and General Manager & Head - India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST.

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (Bt) and Science & Technology (S&T), and of Commerce and Industries Department, Government of Karnataka, said, “I would like to congratulate UST for crossing 6,000 employees in the Bengaluru office. It is great to hear that UST will be scaling up and hiring further in Bengaluru over the next few years. As the Government of Karnataka, we look forward to supporting UST in its growth and expansion plans. We extend our sincere wishes to UST and its employees."

UST also announced its plans to hire over 10,000 new employees this year across the globe, with digital proficiencies and critical skills in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure, Java, Data Science & Engineering, Application Development and Modernization, AI/ML, Automation (RPA/IPA).

