IT company Cognizant on Thursday posted over 10 per cent growth in its full-year 2021 revenue at USD 18.5 billion, as it returned to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

The Nasdaq-listed company added a record 33,000 new college graduate hires in India in 2021.

The company's revenue stood at USD 16.7 billion in 2020, according to a company statement.

Cognizant has given a full-year 2022 revenue growth outlook of 8.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent in constant currency terms. The first quarter revenue outlook for 2022 is projected at 10.2-11.2 per cent in constant currency.

According to the company statement, revenue for Q4 2021 rose to USD 4.8 billion from USD 4.2 billion in the year-ago period.

Cognizant Chief Executive Officer, Brian Humphries said "we enter 2022 with momentum and confidence that our talented employees position us to capture the substantial market opportunity".

The 2021 annual revenue of USD 18.5 billion marked the company's return to double-digit annual revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

