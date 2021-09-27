Cybersecurity company TAC Security has shifted to a 4-day work week, closing on Fridays for the last 7 months for better productivity. If it makes workers more productive and happier, it will make the policy permanent in Mumbai office, the company said on Monday.

Terming it a step to adapt to the “Future of Work," the company, which has around 200 employees, decided to focus on empowering employees to have a healthy work-life balance and a happier workforce in return.

The IT company's internal survey showed 80% of the team willing to work 4 days a week for longer hours while getting a longer weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth. A lot of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reinstalling the organizations faith in their decision and results.

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment anything possible to ease the team members work life balance. We recognize that it’s important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk," says Trishneet Arora, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, TAC Security.

The company will work on having a completely automated process to ensure maximum productivity in the stipulate time, this will also ensure that the employees do not reach out to colleagues outside the work hours letting everyone have the complete detox time.

The company is also going to reimagine its global work days’ policy to fit the “Future of Work" and have various added benefits that extend outside the office. “We’re all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it’ll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right."

TAC Security headquartered in San Francisco is a global leader in Vulnerability Management that protect Fortune 500 companies. It manages over 5 million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

