IT company Vuram to hire 400 professionals this year
The company will hire people for sales, marketing, server support, software development, quality engineering, emerging technologies, and operations in India
IT company Vuram is planning to hire 400 employees this year to address the demand of digitisation across services firm, a top official of the company said.
The company at present has 600 employees.
"Hiring has started in full swing from entry-level to senior positions in India, the US, and Mexico, which currently comprises more than 600 employees and planning to hire 400 employees by this year," Vuram CEO Venkatesh Ramarathinam told PTI.
"We switched to a completely digital hiring model, including campus drives, in the last year. This has accelerated our hiring efforts. We are looking for passionate individuals who can bring in and nurture fresh ideas into the organisation that is growing at a tremendous rate," Vuram people team director Suresh Kumar C said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
