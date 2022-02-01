IT cos leverage niche skills, start charging premium on digital deals

The management of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) also indicated that the pricing environment is stable with an upward bias. “We are seeing a slight uptick in pricing in the current quarter. And we should be able to get some of it, but keep it balanced by the fact that in long-term existing customer relationships, we will need to be more nuanced about it. But overall, there is definitely an expectation of a rising pricing environment," Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS said during an analyst call.