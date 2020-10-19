IT cos snap up cloud tech firms

Infosys has already made three cloud-related acquisitions this year. In March, it acquired Simplus, a leading Salesforce consulting and advisory firm in the US and Australia, for up to $250 million. Earlier this month, it acquired European cloud company GuideVision to strengthen its Cobalt portfolio, an umbrella offering for everything related to cloud, and one of its biggest organic investments in recent times. It also entered into a deal to buy digital customer experience firm Blue Acorn iCi for up to $125 million.