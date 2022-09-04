'IT department nod not necessary for NDTV acquisition': Experts back Adani claim

Adani Group has claimed that there is no need of getting the approval of income tax authorities for their deal regarding the acquisition of media house NDTV. The statement by the group is backed by experts on taxation and acquisitions. The matter goes back to a decade ago when Adani-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL), lent over ₹403 crores to the founders of NDTV in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18 percent.

