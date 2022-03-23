Mumbai: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations on 25 premises of Hero MotoCorp. These premises include offices, residences of senior management, including chairman Pawan Munjal, said tax officials declining to be named.

"The searches are underway in Delhi, Gurgaon and other locations in North India," the officials added.

Mint reached out to the company for an official response, but could not get one immediately.

The reason for these searches could not be ascertained immediately since the surveys are still underway but one of the officials said the reason could be “bogus expenses".

Following the news, shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading down around 1% on the BSE.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more inputs.

(Alisha Sachdev contributed to the story.)

