I-T dept detects ₹1,000 crore unaccounted cash sales in Polycab
Polycab India denies rumors of tax evasion, says it remains focused on providing quality products and services while upholding corporate governance and ethical business practices.
The Income Tax department has found "unaccounted cash sales" of ₹1,000 crore (approximately) after it raided Polycab group, a prominent wires, cables, and electrical items manufacturer, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance.
