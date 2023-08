The Income Tax (I-T) Department is investigating the construction giant Kalpataru Group over large-scale tax evasion and has unearthed bogus bills worth around ₹600 crore as part of the probe. The I-T department carried out raids on Kalpataru Group across 30 locations in Mumbai, Gujarat and Rajasthan on August 4, according to a report by Business Today.

