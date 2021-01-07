IT firm Atos makes bid to buy DXC Technology for $10 billion: Report

IT firm Atos makes bid to buy DXC Technology for $10 billion: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 05:06 PM IST
Atos is working with advisers on a possible deal for DXC, a former Hewlett Packard Enterprise unit, and made a formal approach earlier this week, the report said
LONDON : French IT consulting group Atos SE has made a takeover approach to buy US rival DXC Technology and values the NYSE-listed business at more than $10 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Atos is working with advisers on a possible deal for DXC, a former Hewlett Packard Enterprise unit, and made a formal approach earlier this week, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.
OYO Hotels launches equal partner policy to strengthen trust of its asset owner community2 min read . 06:35 PM IST
L&T Hydrocarbon bags offshore contract from ONGC1 min read . 06:29 PM IST
SBI, IOCL launch contactless RuPay debit card1 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Biocon Biologics gets ₹555-cr capital injection from ADQ2 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt
Discussions are still at a preliminary stage and there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed, they said.
If successful, a tie-up with DXC would boost Atos' presence in the United States, giving it access to a wide range of clients and B2B products including analytics and cloud applications as well as IT outsourcing services.
It will also lead to synergies and cost savings for Atos, which has been on an acquisition spree over the past 12 months, the sources said.
Representatives at Atos and DXC were not immediately available for comment.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.