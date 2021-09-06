IT firms choose multi-shore delivery to meet client needs

Wipro has delivery centres in nearshore locations such as Romania, Australia, and Brazil that helps in serving the fast-changing needs of the clients. Last year, TCS also acquired select assets of Pramerica Systems Ireland Ltd from insurance giant Prudential Financial Inc (PFI), which saw more than 1,500 employees of Pramerica move to TCS’s new global delivery centre in Ireland. The centre is expected to enhance TCS’s nearshore capability to provide a range of services to customers in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US.