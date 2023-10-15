IT firms grapple with increase in employee costs

Mumbai/New Delhi: Employee wage costs as a share of total expenses at two of India’s top three software services companies—Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd—reached at least a six-year high in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys, the country's second-largest software services company, reported a marginal dip in employee expenses. However, the fact that employee costs still make up for more than 60% of total expenses during times of cost pressures, is worrying for information technology firms. This shows that while firms have stopped campus recruits to clamp down on expenses, lateral hiring from the market at a 30% hike remains the norm, and retention is difficult.

According to a Mint analysis, TCS's wage costs constituted 77.4% of total expenditure, while HCL Technologies allocated 69.6% to wage costs. Infosys saw wage costs at 68% of total expenditure, down from the peak of 68.4% in the June quarter.

Employee wage costs continued to grow faster than revenue in the September quarter. As a share of revenue, wage costs were 56.6% on average, slightly declining from 56.9% in the June quarter. The ratio was the highest for TCS (58.8%), followed by HCL Technologies (57.2%), and Infosys (53.8%). TCS and Infosys saw minor declines. Wipro will post its quarterly results on 18 October.

"The high wage costs indicate that talent retention remains a struggle for IT companies. Those with 4-10 years of work experience are heading for the global capability centres (GCC) at a 30% hike. To retain them, IT firms are willing to increase their counter offers," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a tech recruitment firm.

According to a report by IT industry body Nasscom and consulting company Zinnov, there were 1.68 million professionals working in the GCCs in India in FY23. The number is expected to double by 2026 end. Another reason for the uptick in employee wage costs was that salary raises were rolled out.

The companies are struggling to maximize the use of their workforce. Infosys has noted the issue.

"Wage hikes have been rolled out and will be effective from 1 November for all employees. From a margin outlook, we are aware of inefficiencies within our pyramid structure. Bench utilization is at 81%—this raises a question, since despite headcount going down by 7,500, utilization only went up by 70bps," said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys, after the September quarter earnings were announced.

Utilization rate indicates the percentage of staff that is engaged in active projects, while “bench" consists of employees who have not yet been assigned a project.

So, although there has been a steady dip in attrition, the exits have typically been in the lower order of the workforce.

The largest IT firm also admitted that it plans to now lay greater emphasis on reining in costs. "Utilization, as well as some flab sitting on the direct cost itself, are levers...productivity, utilization, and in the given environment, the subcontractor costs also, continue to be levers in Q3 and Q4," said TCS CFO Samir Seksaria. TCS had wage hikes in the second quarter of the fiscal.

