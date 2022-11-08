IT firms hit the pause button on hiring plans

“Headcount movement is in line with industry cycle," a Zensar spokesperson said in an email response. “We did mention earlier that we have taken some clear measures for margin improvement, and non-essential travel has been identified as one of the levers. The firm is in the midst of implementing a very focused and disciplined margin improvement programme that includes multiple levers, including improvement in service mix, improvement in commercials, improvement in utilization, optimization of the pyramid and optimization in support costs and cost of talent acquisition."