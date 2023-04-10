IT firms likely to record muted hiring in Q4. What to expect from TCS, Infosys results?2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- In its IT sector preview report, B&K said that, almost all companies have mentioned that they have either paused the fresher hiring or getting cautious towards the same.
Major IT companies have lined up to present their fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year FY23, starting with TCS and Infosys later this week. Among many factors, the hiring and attrition rate of these tech biggies will be keenly watched. In Q4, hiring is likely to be muted as IT firms have stated that they are pausing fresh hiring or taking caution towards optimising costs, either of the two.
