Major IT companies have lined up to present their fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year FY23, starting with TCS and Infosys later this week. Among many factors, the hiring and attrition rate of these tech biggies will be keenly watched. In Q4, hiring is likely to be muted as IT firms have stated that they are pausing fresh hiring or taking caution towards optimising costs, either of the two.

In its IT sector preview report, B&K said that, almost all companies have mentioned that they have either paused the fresher hiring or getting cautious towards the same.

It added, the companies are now focusing on optimisation of the already hired freshers.

For FY23, B&K expects net addition of over 40,000 in TCS versus an addition of 1 lakh in FY22 and 40,000 in FY21. Net addition in Infosys is seen at over 50,000 in the overall fiscal compared to the addition of 85,000 in FY22 and 21,000 in FY21. Meanwhile, HCL Tech is likely to record a net addition of more than 45,000 employees in overall FY23 versus 23,000 in FY22 and 10,000 in FY21.

Also, Wipro is seen to add over 38,000 employees in FY23 on a net basis, as against 19,000 addition in FY22 and 8,750 in FY21. Lastly, Tech Mahindra is factored to make net addition of 15,000 in FY23 versus 10,000 in FY22 and less than 1,000 in FY21.

From the estimates of B&K, it can be seen that HCL Tech and Wipro are likely to make the highest net addition in FY23 on a year-on-year basis, while Infosys and TCS may see a significant drop in net addition YoY.

Furthermore, travel expenses are likely to not reach per pre-pandemic level, and facility expense might surge slightly ahead. These factors may aid IT companies' margins.

B&K's report explained that facility and travel expenses are expected to increase as companies have increased the adoption of a hybrid work model. For example, TCS has mandated its employees to be in the office for 3 days a week.

With the economy opening up, few clients are more dependent on onshore, hence, leading to an increase in travel costs --- but these costs won't go up to the pre-Covid levels --- and that will aid in margin expansion, as per B&K's report.