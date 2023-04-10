Major IT companies have lined up to present their fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year FY23, starting with TCS and Infosys later this week. Among many factors, the hiring and attrition rate of these tech biggies will be keenly watched. In Q4, hiring is likely to be muted as IT firms have stated that they are pausing fresh hiring or taking caution towards optimising costs, either of the two.

