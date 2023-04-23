MUMBAI : India’s software services companies are expected to see a sharp drop in attrition rates in the coming quarters, from the current 20%-plus to as low as 16%, as the impact of hiring freezes and retrenchments takes effect.

A 50% drop in contract hiring and 8-10% plus payhikes across bands have resulted in IT firms retaining employees. But, they continue to lose employees to back offices run by multinational companies in India, with 45% of their workforce joining from IT firms over the past year.

“Indian IT and business process outsourcing market attrition is set to reduce from FY23’s 20-22% to 16-17% over the first two quarters of this fiscal. Global IT markets’ weakness will reflect in reduced hiring in FY24. This slowdown of hiring started from November 2020 onwards and will continue to till September 2023," said Saran Balasundaram, founder of HanDigital, a tech recruitment firm.

In the March quarter, Infosys’s attrition rate fell to 20.9%, a decrease from 24.3% in the preceding three months, while HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services’ attrition rates dropped to 19.5% and 20.1%, respectively. Wipro’s earnings for the quarter are yet to be announced.

“It will come down from 20%...pre-pandemic level. It will go to 13%-14%," TCS chief human resource officer Milind Lakkad said.

The IT services sector experienced steep employee turnover rates as companies poached from each other as the pandemic and lockdowns led to a surge in digital demand. However, layoffs and hiring freezes at global firms due to geopolitical hurdles and an economic slowdown have cooled the hiring frenzy over the past few quarters.

However, the sector continues to lose talent to the so-called global capability centres run by foreign companies, which are hiring aggressively. In the past year, about 45% of the employees hired by these centres came from the three tech cohorts of services, products and startups, according to IT and startup recruitment firm Xpheno.“As international brands, GCCs rank higher than Indian IT Service players on the desirability curve of tech talent. With this brand attraction and comparatively higher compensation packages, GCCs will continue to woo talent from the IT Services cohort," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.

The IT firms say they have reduced their net hiring on the back of an expanded bench which now can be deployed across business divisions. Sluggish markets prevent these employees from getting poached by other companies.

During the quarter ended March, HCL Tech and TCS added 3,674 and 821 employees, respectively, while Infosys reduced its headcount by 3,611. This is vastly different from a year back when the same firms hired 11,000-35,000 people in the same quarter.

However, some remain sceptical that the attrition rates will return to pre-covid levels soon.“Despite the recent drop, attrition rates are significantly far from pre-covid levels. The peak attritions registered by the bellwethers were 6% to 16% higher than their pre-covid rates," Karanth said.