IT firms may see a sharp decline in attrition rate2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:52 PM IST
- In the March quarter, Infosys’s attrition rate fell to 20.9%, a decrease from 24.3% in the preceding three months, while HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services’ attrition rates dropped to 19.5% and 20.1%, respectively.
MUMBAI : India’s software services companies are expected to see a sharp drop in attrition rates in the coming quarters, from the current 20%-plus to as low as 16%, as the impact of hiring freezes and retrenchments takes effect.
