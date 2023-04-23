IT firms may see a sharp decline in attrition rate

However, the sector continues to lose talent to the so-called global capability centres run by foreign companies, which are hiring aggressively. In the past year, about 45% of the employees hired by these centres came from the three tech cohorts of services, products and startups, according to IT and startup recruitment firm Xpheno.“As international brands, GCCs rank higher than Indian IT Service players on the desirability curve of tech talent. With this brand attraction and comparatively higher compensation packages, GCCs will continue to woo talent from the IT Services cohort," said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.