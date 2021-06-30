Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >IT firms to post sequential revenue growth near pre-covid levels in Q1: Report

IT firms to post sequential revenue growth near pre-covid levels in Q1: Report

Premium
High utilizations, sharp spike in attrition, and bottlenecks related to campus hiring should translate into supply-side cost pressures
1 min read . 12:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Tier-1 companies should report 1.4-4.0% quarter-on-quarter organic growth in constant currency with Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd leading the pack. Organic growth in tier-2 companies should be broadly in a similar range

IBENGALURU: Indian IT companies are expected to post sequential revenue growth near pre-covid levels in the first quarter ended June, which is seasonally strong, according to an ICICI Securities report.

IBENGALURU: Indian IT companies are expected to post sequential revenue growth near pre-covid levels in the first quarter ended June, which is seasonally strong, according to an ICICI Securities report.

In conjunction with some base shift, tier-1 companies should report 1.4-4.0% quarter-on-quarter organic growth in constant currency with Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd leading the pack. Organic growth in tier-2 companies should be broadly in a similar range.

In conjunction with some base shift, tier-1 companies should report 1.4-4.0% quarter-on-quarter organic growth in constant currency with Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd leading the pack. Organic growth in tier-2 companies should be broadly in a similar range.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Covid second wave impact on delivery will be limited depending on delivery location and fungibility of the bench resources," the report said.

Full or partial wage hikes will be a key margin headwind. Further, high utilizations, sharp spike in attrition, and bottlenecks related to campus hiring should translate into supply-side cost pressures, the report said.

The brokerage firm expects tier-1 and -2 EBIT margins to contract 10-200 basis points and 0-350 basis points respectively on a sequential basis. The full impact of salary hike will come for companies like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tech Mahindra, Coforge Ltd, and L&T Infotech Ltd. Partial impact will be felt in companies like Wipro Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, and Cyient Ltd.

The street is already ahead of FY22 revenue guidance for Infosys at 16.5% annual growth in constant currency versus guidance of 12-14%. “Absence of meaningful upgrade (at least 1%) will be disappointing. Growth and margin outlook for the sector should remain largely stable," the report said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What Indians think about religion and religious differe ...

Premium

Why I’m sceptical about the claim that Riemann Hypothes ...

Premium

Covid's corporate legacy: The big are getting bigger

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!