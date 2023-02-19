IT giant TCS not looking at layoffs, likely to announce hikes for employees soon
- During the third quarter of FY23, TCS workforce stood at 613,974 -- a net reduction of 2,197 employees compared to a headcount of 616,171 employees in the September 2022 quarter.
Amidst layoffs over the world especially from tech biggies, Indian IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not considering the same. Instead, TCS believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee. While shunning the layoff plan, TCS chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad on Sunday hinted that the company will be announcing hikes that will be similar to earlier years. In the third quarter of FY23, this Tata Group-backed company reduced its workforce by 2,197 employees sequentially.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×