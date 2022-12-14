IT hardware firms request changes in govt’s PLI scheme

The proposed PLI scheme for IT hardware has been in development since early this year, with draft proposals suggesting an increase in the average incentive to 5.34% from 2.3% on net incremental sales over the base year for goods manufactured in India. Global companies making laptops priced above ₹30,000, tablets above ₹15,000, computers and servers would be required to make cumulative investments of ₹700 crore over five years and achieve incremental sales of manufactured goods up to ₹20,000 crore to meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the scheme. Domestic companies would be required to invest ₹25 crore and achieve sales of ₹500 crore over the same five-year period.