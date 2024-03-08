Zomato allows women delivery partners to wear kurtas instead of western-style t-shirts. The decision was well received by many employees.

Women delivery partners affiliated with Zomato can now wear kurtas while working. The company explained that many female delivery partners had "expressed discomfort with the western-style Zomato t-shirts". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta," the company announced on various social media platforms.

A video shared by the company shows several delivery personnel trying on their new attire and stepping forward for a photoshoot of sorts. Many were also heard voicing their appreciation for the company's decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

e decision has garnered an outpouring of compliments while some remained wholly fixated on the pockets sewn into the kurtas. Others however wondered at the timing of the announement, dubbing it a ‘publicity stunt’.

“Great initiative Zomato," cheered one Instagram user.

“Aur pockets bhi haii," marvelled another. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The posts also garnered interest from other brands with popular ethnic wear brand Manyavar nothing that the two companies had similar interests.

“Zomato…Aapki aur humari priorities kaafi milti hai. #TeamKurta" the company tweeted.

Others remained somewhat wary about the announcement and urged Zomato to simultaneously address the “graver problems" faced by women delivery partners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So you had this idea which may have been after seeing the discomfort of these women for a while atleast, say pretty in it and you took action on it conveniently around women’s day? You waited till today? Small brand owners will whip out a kurta for their employees in a day! Why? Because it’s possible to do a good deed just for your people. Not for publicity," fumed one Instagram comment.

