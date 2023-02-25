Freshers feel the heat at Mphasis, claim delay in onboarding process

Freshers feel the heat at Mphasis, claim delay in onboarding process3 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Many freshers claimed the Letter of Intent (LOI) that they received from Mphasis is near expiration date but they have not been onboarded yet
Many freshers that were hired by IT company, Mphasis have claimed that there is a delay in their onboarding process from the company side. Some took to Twitter to raise the concern in the delay in onboarding process.
They claimed the Letter of Intent (LOI) that they received from Mphasis is near expiration date.
This comes in the backdrop of many other IT and tech companies either delaying hiring or not
A job aspirant said that he had received an LoI from the company in October 2021, and that he has been waiting for a joining date at the company for over a year.
"On Oct 2021 I received LOI from @Mphasis at that time I felt happy I'm also MNC company employee like that but never thought that same company will made this type of situation for us, it's so hard thing please on-board us at least now #mphasis #mphasis_onboardus_2022@nitinrakesh," the user said.
Another job aspirant who received the Letter of Intent (LOI) in June 2022, said that the timeline specified is till March 2023, which means that the job offer made to expires in March.
"In the given Letter of Intent timeline between June 2022 to march 2023 nearly two months left please give an update about status of onboarding," said Tauheed Ahamd.
Another job aspirant claimed to have been waiting for 16 months for the joining date and had rejected other offers in order to join Mphasis.
"It has been 16 months since we are waiting for the onboarding. I also rejected the other offers in order to join in mphasis, now suffering by taking that decision at that time . Mphasis please take it as a serious issue and start onboarding ," the aspirant said.
When these freshers tweeted to the company, they got automated responses that said, “Thank you for your note. Could you please write to us at campushires@mphasis.com with your unique reference number that is mentioned in the Letter of Intent, for us to provide you further details?."
Mint could not reach out to the company on this.
This comes at a time when IT giant Wipro, which has also delayed its onboarding process and has asked campus hires selected for one programme to join another that pays 46% less, in a move that has sparked uncertainty among the chosen candidates.
India’s fourth largest software services company wrote to tech graduates it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh.
“As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills—both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes," Wipro said in its statement.
Globally, IT companies have laid-off thousands of employees citing slowdown in the industry.
