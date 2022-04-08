IT integration in the merger will not be complex: HDFC Bank CTO

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bank’s key focus will be on ensuring front-end synergies and replacing the existing legacy systems with new cloud platforms over the next 3 years, said HDFC Bank's chief technology officer Ramesh Lakshminarayan
It's early days in the $40 billion merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC bank. The two financial entities are still to do a formal audit of the IT systems in place. However, HDFC Bank's chief technology officer Ramesh Lakshminarayan maintains it will not be a complex merger. Speaking to Mint’s Gopika Gopakumar and Varun Sood, Lakshminarayan said that the bank’s key focus will be on ensuring front-end synergies and replacing the existing legacy systems with new cloud platforms over the next 3 years. Edited excerpts.
What would be your strategy in terms of technology integration of HDFC with HDFC bank?
RameshLakshminarayanan: There are a few aspects we need to focus on. It’s a single monolithic product kind of integration. The bank never did mortgage loans while the bank did personal loans, business loans. We service these loans through disintermediation platforms. So, we have personal loans sitting on a system, microfinance loan sitting on a different system, and core banking has some loans today. The point is that we have to do a simple integration of the mortgage systems at the back end. All the general ledgers will go into one single large system. However, that doesn’t give any value. What is the underlying benefit of the merger? That we should be able to cross sell to both the set of customers. That’s where we fundamentally look at for the middleware of the two entities. Whether a customer logs in for new product acquisition or servicing of a product, the bank should be able to provide a centralised experience. Rather than focussing on a migration strategy, here the strategy will be to build a middle layer to be able to bring seamless journeys together. Assuming a bank customer wants a mortgage loan, you build it into the acquisition journey on day zero with all the data points and systems where it is a simple journey. Similarly, if a mortgage customer on the other side wants a bank account then you can give a simple front end where you can cross sell the bank products. All of this should be digitally enabled.
After the merger, is the goal to have one unified app which helps a customer to get a home loan, bank account and other services?
Lakshminarayanan: That’s right. The front end is the big focus. You will have one ubiquitous platform to acquire and service customers. Otherwise, you will not get the power of the merger. The value will come if you are able to bring the customer experience. It’s here that we would like to bring in the synergies whether it is mobile banking or net banking. So, there are two types of channels- one is acquisition channel and other is servicing channel. In both the channels we need to be integrated.
Will much of the IT merger be done by the internal IT team of HDFC and HDFC bank or will you engage with a system integrator or start up to help you?
Lakshminarayanan: In the bank, we don’t book all loans on core banking. Lot of retail loans are booked as standalone systems. We have systems from companies like Nucleaus, Oracle etc. There are loan management systems. These are disparate product processes. Core banking doesn’t get impacted. That’s the biggest advantage of merger. If two banks had merged, you would have had to migrate the core banking data. Here that problem is not there. One builds an API interface and connects to the home loan system. All the current processing can continue in the home loan system and you can do a backend to the financials, whether it is credit or personal loans. That’s why the technological integration here is not going to be as complex as two bank mergers.
Would HDFC bank have access to all the data of HDFC customers? Or will you have to wait for the regulatory clearance before data sharing can happen?
Lakshminarayanan: We cannot share the data till the merger is complete. We would be able to look at the structure of data, warehousing. You can do a lot of design work, play with dummy data, data design. When you merge you are able to quickly merge the data. Otherwise there is no way you can share. That will not be as per customer privacy norms. You need customer consent for that.
HDFC bank had seen few outages last year because of which the regulator came down heavily on the bank. Do you think this merger will complicate the digital transformation process that is currently taking place?
Lakshminarayanan: We had a short term, mid-term and long term strategy. In the short term, we moved our data centres and strengthened our monitoring. In the mid-term, we started building resilience, hot DR, quick switching of DR, enhancing our capacity, and changing our architecture. In the long term, the plan is to replace the legacy architecture by new age cloud driven micro-services led architecture. This plan goes up to 3-3.5 years actually. This is a massive transformation. The goal of this year and next year, every 3-4 months would be to replace our legacy systems. We are rewriting the payment hub. We are rewriting commercial lending platforms and payments apps. In 4 months, we will launch new payments apps. We are also changing our IVR platforms, our customer master on core banking. There are multiple plethora of projects. The bank has 60-70 critical applications. The same principles will apply to HDFC also. Modernisation of application is on top of our mind. It’s not just making the front end look good. We are rewriting the back end. How database work, application layer work etc. We are investing quite heavily on IT. So, we are not looking at IT as cost at this point of time but as investment.
