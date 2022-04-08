IT integration in the merger will not be complex: HDFC Bank CTO

Ramesh Lakshminarayanan: There are a few aspects we need to focus on. It’s a single monolithic product kind of integration. The bank never did mortgage loans while the bank did personal loans, business loans. We service these loans through disintermediation platforms. So, we have personal loans sitting on a system, microfinance loan sitting on a different system, and core banking has some loans today. The point is that we have to do a simple integration of the mortgage systems at the back end. All the general ledgers will go into one single large system. However, that doesn’t give any value. What is the underlying benefit of the merger? That we should be able to cross sell to both the set of customers. That’s where we fundamentally look at for the middleware of the two entities. Whether a customer logs in for new product acquisition or servicing of a product, the bank should be able to provide a centralised experience. Rather than focussing on a migration strategy, here the strategy will be to build a middle layer to be able to bring seamless journeys together. Assuming a bank customer wants a mortgage loan, you build it into the acquisition journey on day zero with all the data points and systems where it is a simple journey. Similarly, if a mortgage customer on the other side wants a bank account then you can give a simple front end where you can cross sell the bank products. All of this should be digitally enabled.

