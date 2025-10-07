IT layoffs: From TCS and Accenture to Microsoft and Google — How many employees have been laid off from tech giants?

IT layoffs: Tech and IT companies worldwide are undergoing a significant shift amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Many have laid off employees as part of restructuring efforts.

TCS, Accenture, Microsoft, Salesforce and Google are among the IT and tech companies that have conducted restructuring to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

How many employees have been laid off? 1. TCS layoffs: India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is cutting jobs of nearly 12,000 employees or around 2% of its global workforce in the 2025-26 fiscal year as the company now aims to focus on restructuring plans amid the push for artificial intelligence (AI).

Apart from the layoffs, Mint reported earlier that TCS's attrition rate for the quarter ended April-June for the 2025-26 fiscal year recorded a marginal increase to 13.8% on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, compared to its 13.3% levels in the previous quarter.

2. Google layoffs: The global search engine giant, Google, has laid off 100 employees in design-related roles as part of its ongoing push to accelerate its artificial intelligence (AI) agenda.

As per a Business Insider report, the people were laid off amid the company's efforts to ramp up its strength in AI infrastructure, while cutting costs in other departments.

3. Wipro layoffs: Although there has been no official confirmation of any layoffs in the IT major, a report from The New Indian Express shows that the IT company has reduced 24,516 jobs to improve its cost efficiency and productivity in the sector.

As of the financial year ended 2024-25, Wipro's attrition rate dropped to 15 sequentially while the headcount rose by 614 to 2,33,346 employees, according to the earlier reports.

There has been no official confirmation related to the layoffs in the IT major.

4. HCL Tech layoffs: According to the news portal's report, HCL Tech has cut more than 8,000 jobs in 2024, largely due to its divestitures and realignments in the sector.

HCL Tech's attrition rate decreased by 20 basis points to 12.8% in the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26, compared to the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. There has been no official confirmation of the layoffs.

5. Accenture layoffs: Global IT giant Accenture announced last week that the company is cutting the jobs of more than 11,000 employees across its global workforce, indicating more potential layoffs in the upcoming months as the firm plans out major restructuring amid its AI push.

6. Salesforce layoffs: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, in an interview on YouTube in September 2025, disclosed that the US-based cloud software company has laid off nearly 4,000 customer support staff as artificial intelligence (AI) tools take a larger share in customer service.

He also confirmed that the California-based tech major has reduced its customer support workforce to 5,000 employees, down from its earlier 9,000 employees, marking a 4,000-employee job cut.

7. Microsoft layoffs: According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft has cut more than 40% or nearly 4,000 jobs in its software engineering business, a move which emerges as a risk to software developers in the age of AI.

The company also announced that it will cut nearly 6,000 jobs across the organisation, with Washington state data representing approximately one-third of the total.

Other major global IT firms, like Cognizant, reportedly laid off 3,500 employees in an effort to simplify the organisation and improve its delivery speed amid a highly competitive industry. According to media reports, IBM India also cut nearly 1,000 job roles as the firm shifted to its hybrid cloud and AI business.

IT and tech companies worldwide are undergoing a major shift as they continue to face pressure from their US business and recent concerns about US President Donald Trump's proposed H-1B visa fee hike, which is set to impact new applicants seeking to work in the United States.