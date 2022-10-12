IT major Wipro promotes over 10,000 of its employees

IT major Wipro promotes over 10,000 of its employees1 min read . 04:10 PM IST
- Wipro posted a 9.7 per cent drop in its profitability year-on-year, but has risen sequentially in Q2FY23
IT giant Wipro has promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and raised salaries across its bands. The company, in the second quarter for the current fiscal year has added 605 employees.
"We continue to invest in and upskill our talent to stay ahead of our clients’ evolving needs. In the second quarter, we promoted more than 10,000 colleagues and increased salaries across bands.We are pleased to report that we recorded a third consecutive quarter of moderation in attrition," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.
Wipro posted a 9 per cent drop in its profitability year-on-year, but has risen sequentially in Q2FY23. The company on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,659 crore for Q2FY23. This is a 9.27 per cent decline from ₹2,930.7 crore posted in the same period last year.
Though, on a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) rose 3.72 per cent from ₹2,563.6 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY23).
Wipro's employee count in IT services increased to 259,179. Earlier, by end of the June 2022 quarter, the employees' headcount was at 258,574. The company has onboarded more than 10,000 freshers in Q2FY23.
The company's voluntary attrition measured in the trailing twelve months for the quarter was at 23.0% -- a moderation of 30 bps from the June 2022 quarter. While its attrition rate was low at 20.5% during the Q2 of FY22. Wipro's attrition rate was at 23.3% in Q1 of the current fiscal.
Shares of Wipro closed 1.03 per cent higher at ₹408.55 apiece on the NSE.