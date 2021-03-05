Bengaluru: Large technology firms are offering support to the government’s covid-19 immunization drive in India by pledging to cover the costs for vaccination for their large employee base, as well as facilitate the process.

Tech firm Capgemini on Thursday said it would cover the cost of covid vaccines for all eligible employees and their dependents in India. It has joined hands with wellness partners to assist team members with any query related to the vaccine, including medical queries that employees or their dependents may have.

“Adhering to the government protocols, Capgemini will cover the cost of the vaccination for all eligible employees and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits programme," said Ashwin Yardi, chief executive officer, Capgemini in India.

IT majors Infosys Ltd and Accenture Plc, too, have said they would cover covid-19 vaccination costs for employees in India. While Infosys is looking to partner with healthcare providers to vaccinate their employees and immediate family members, Accenture said the costs for employees and dependents who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccination will be covered.

Covid-19 vaccines administered by government health facilities will be free, while the cost at private facilities has been capped at ₹250 per dose, the government has said.

Ride-hailing firm Uber India on Thursday said it has extended its support to the ministry of health and family welfare, state governments and local non-government organizations (NGOs), offering free rides to assist during the second phase of the vaccination programme. The free rides can be availed for visiting the nearest authorized vaccination centres, across 35 cities, by citizens above 45 years of age with co-morbidities, it added.

“Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safe and timely transport options for the most vulnerable sections of our population," said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia.

