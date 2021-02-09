IT players offer hikes and bonuses, resume hiring

On Monday, HCL Technologies Ltd announced a ₹700 crore one-time bonus for its nearly 160,000 employees globally after the company topped the $10 billion revenue mark. All employees who have completed a year of service will receive the bonus, which will be equivalent of 10 days’ salary. The company also plans to hire 15,000 freshers in India and 1,500-2,000 employees in client locations in 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}