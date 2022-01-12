IT Q3 results: How TCS, Wipro, Infosys stocks may react tomorrow

"We've had an exceptional quarter," chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said in a media briefing following the results announcement. Operating margins fell marginally to 25%, compared to 25.6% in the previous quarter, impacted by an increased focus on hiring and retaining talent. Overseas growth at TCS was led by North America, which contributes half of its total business and saw revenue growth of 18% year-on-year. Revenues from Europe, the United Kingdom and Latin America grew 17.5, 12.7 and 21.1% respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}