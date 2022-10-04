IT  sector  likely  to  slash campus  hiring  in  FY24

In FY23, Infosys Ltd is expected to hire 50,000 from college campuses; Wipro is likely to hire 30,000; Tata Consultancy Services Ltd will absorb 40,000 students; Tech Mahindra Ltd will recruit 15,000 and HCL Technologies Ltd is expected to hire 45,000, according to data collated from news reports. However, many of them have been sent offer letters but are still awaiting their joining dates after more than six months, amid a pullback in economic activity in the US and Europe as central banks declare war on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases.