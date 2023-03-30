IT sector to see lowest hikes in 10 yrs: Deloitte3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:47 AM IST
‘Life sciences, manufacturing remain unaffected by covid, slowdown’
MUMBAI : The average pay hike across Indian companies is estimated to slip to 9.1% this year from 9.4% last, with the IT sector facing spending cuts by clients seeing the worst hikes in a decade. According to a study done by audit and consulting firm Deloitte India, the impact of recession in advanced economies will bring attrition in the IT industry to pre-covid levels of 15-16% from last year’s 19.7%.
