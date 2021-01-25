IT services firm SAP puts turnaround strategy into motion

Klein got the news that the supervisory board had voted Morgan out on April 20, the same day his second child was born. Plattner told employees in a memo at the time that it was “crucial to have one sole CEO navigate us through this unprecedented change." Klein has said the pair disagreed on several decisions, and his last few conversations with Morgan were “pretty emotional," but declined to say more. Morgan has since taken a job at Blackstone Group Inc. and declined to comment for this story.