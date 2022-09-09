IT services firms face the heat from GCCs in war for talent

Likewise, Siva Padmanabhan, managing director of AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd (AZIPL), which runs the bio-pharmaceutical company’s GCC that was rebranded in April as a global innovation and technology centre (GITC), said in an interview published on 6 September that, “Prior to 2014, AstraZeneca was dependent on external partners to deliver its IT commitments, but there was an evolving need to uplift the quality of service to the business. This was when the importance of insourcing our IT capability became clear."