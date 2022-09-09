IT services firms face the heat from GCCs in war for talent

IT services firms face the heat from GCCs in war for talent2 min read . 02:06 AM IST
- GCCs are known to trigger wage wars against IT services firms, especially on hot and niche skill sets
NEW DELHI :IT services firms are facing a rising threat from a spurt of global capability centres (GCCs) in India, both in adding fresh talent and winning new orders.
Multinational corporations (MNCs), which used to see GCCs as hubs for back-office operations, are now turning them into innovation centres, which perform much the same tasks as IT service providers .
Industry body Nasscom said that India had over 1,500 GCCs as of July-end. The country gained 19 GCCs in the June quarter and 20 in the March quarter, it said.
Analysts and industry experts say that unlike in the past, MNCs have been turning their GCCs in India into innovation centres, working in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), data science, web3, robotics, and thus, often tend to hire the same individuals who work at IT services firms in India.
For instance, when Lowe’s set up its GCC in Bengaluru in 2014, the US home improvement chain was adding value to its parent in areas such as business operations, finance and human resources. Over the next 12-18 months, Lowe’s India ramped up its operations by hiring skilled people, transferring more technology projects to India, turning the centre into a complete “innovation hub".
Ankur Mittal, Lowe’s India’s managing director, said covid-19 accelerated the pace of innovation. “Today, our teams are doing work on data engineering, data science, AI/ML, robotics process automation (RPA) and cloud engineering to build platforms for complex business problems," he said.
Likewise, Siva Padmanabhan, managing director of AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd (AZIPL), which runs the bio-pharmaceutical company’s GCC that was rebranded in April as a global innovation and technology centre (GITC), said in an interview published on 6 September that, “Prior to 2014, AstraZeneca was dependent on external partners to deliver its IT commitments, but there was an evolving need to uplift the quality of service to the business. This was when the importance of insourcing our IT capability became clear."
Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company, believes that the GCCs have emerged as a serious competition for talent as they vie for the same talent pool as IT services firms. They control over a quarter of the total tech workforce in India, he said.
“Deep-pocketed GCCs have the advantage of buying talent at a higher price tag as they are comparatively lower volume talent consumers. GCCs are also known to trigger wage wars against IT service players and other cohorts of tech, especially on hot and niche skill sets. GCCs have hence not just constricted talent supply funnels but also made it pricier for the IT services sector," said Karanth.
GCCs offer a huge brand pull by allowing fresh hires to directly engage with top global brands. Such talent used to earlier engage with some of these brands as employees of IT services firms. According to data shared by Xpheno, 23% of talent from the IT services sector has had one or more career movements over a 12-month period through July.