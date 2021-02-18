IT services sector has evolved to deliver higher value today, say top CEOs

Bengaluru: The Indian information technology (IT) services sector has evolved over the last two decades from being a provider of talent and capabilities to partnering with clients in driving critical business decisions and digital transformation, top executives of IT companies said.

“Client expectations have changed over the years from driving operational efficiencies and cutting costs," Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD), Wipro Ltd

said at a panel discussion at the ongoing Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021.

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across industries and Indian IT services companies have an advantage to lead this wave in helping clients adopt cloud and digital.

“We have the advantage in terms of capabilities in digital and cloud as well as the skillsets of the people," said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys Ltd.

“People, passion, and innovation are the among the biggest differentiators," said C Vijayakumar, president & CEO, HCL Technologies Ltd. “As lot of us work for multiple industry segments, our ability to bring cross industry expertise is also unique."

Riding on the demand for digital and cloud, IT services companies are also ramping up their large deals portfolio to accelerate revenue growth and more of such deals or contracts are expected in the future as business gradually bounces back to pre-covid levels.

For instance, Infosys achieved the highest large deal wins worth 7.1 billion in its history during the third quarter ended December. In December, Infosys signed a large deal estimated at $3 billion with German automotive major Daimler AG which follows the $1.5-billion Vanguard deal that it had bagged in August.

Wipro recently signed a contract with German retailer Metro AG for an estimated value of up to $1 billion over 9 years, to drive Metro’s digital transformation agenda. Wipro chief executive Delaporte earlier said he will be appointing a chief growth officer (CGO), a new role focused on driving large deal momentum.

Given the rise in demand for technology services, the industry is in high-growth trajectory and is expected to double in size in the next 4-5 years, said Vijayakumar.

Much of this growth will also come from products and platforms that help drive innovation and create differentiation. “Software products is an untapped opportunity and is part of our focus areas," said Vijayakumar.

“Infosys is seeing tremendous uptick from clients in the products and platforms space, be it in banking with Finacle or insurance with McCamish Systems," Parekh said.

