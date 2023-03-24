IT services sector plans to cut 5% of BFSI workforce

In January, Mint reported that in the first half of the year, about 15,000-20,000 employees may be retrenched from the Indian tech and startup sectors; however, that number is expected to increase as the slowdown in advanced economies is expected to continue till September. “Involuntary attrition will go up by 5-7 percentage points in the next three months. The number of campus hires will go down. The next two quarters will be very choppy, and even the expected salary hikes will get subdued," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, chief executive of Ciel HR Services. Those who are on the bench and yet to turn billable may be the most vulnerable to retrenchments. This will include a large chunk of campus hires who get trained before being put on projects.