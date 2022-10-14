IT services sector vacancies drop to 17-month low in Sep3 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:19 PM IST
Active job openings across sectors also fall to 210,000 from 260,000 in August, survey shows
High attrition rates and fewer jobs are plaguing India’s information technology (IT) services sector. According to staffing firm Xpheno, active job volume hit a 17-month low of 70,000 in September, a 36% decline from a year earlier.