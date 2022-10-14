IT services sector vacancies drop to 17-month low in Sep

Quarterly earnings of IT service majors have reflected the downturn in net addition of new employees, too. For instance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT service firm by revenue, saw net headcount additions halve to 9,840 in the September quarter from a year earlier. Infosys’ quarterly net job additions fell 14% from a year earlier, to 10,032 in the quarter. HCL, too, reported 25% dip in net job additions. Analysts said the subdued hiring in the September quarter is a reflection of the slowdown in key sectors. Omkar Tanksale, equity research analyst, Axis Securities, said cautious client approach in borrowing in heavy sectors like banking, financial services and insurance, which form a key client base for Indian IT firms, may lead to a slimmer order book and intensify short-term concerns.

