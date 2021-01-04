Mumbai : Shares of information technology (IT) companies gained with the Nifty IT index hitting fresh record high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, as IT firms starts off its October-December quarter earnings this Friday.

Infosys Ltd became the second Indian technology company to hit ₹5.49 trillion or $75 billion market capitalisation mark on optimism on their Q3 growth outlook. Shares gained 2.19% to close at ₹1288 on NSE.

Energy-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever are the other Indian company that had breached the ₹5.5 trillion or $75 billion mark.

Reliance’s market value was $ 172.82 billion, as of Monday’s close, followed by TCS with $ 156.18 billion, HDFC Bank with $ 106,82 billion and Hindustan Unilever with $ 78.08 billion.

Individually, sector giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys hit their respective record highs. Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI), Coforge, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were up in the range of 2% to 5% on the NSE. Mindtree, Naukri and Mphasis gained between 0.20% to 1.85%.

Nifty IT index closed 2.67% up, as compared to 0.82% rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index. The IT index hit a new high of 24,785 points in intra-day trade.

Software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to announce its third quarter results on Friday. Infosys and Wipro to announce their results on 13th January, with HCL Technologies on 15th January.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a Q3 results preview expect the sector to sustain double-digit topline growth in the medium term.

"IT sector trades at 40% premium to its 10-year average multiple, and remain positive led by larger deals on a full-scale Digital transformation, tail of projects steered by increased focus on workplace management, and higher spend on Cloud migration by large corporates. Among Tier I players, the brokerage is bullish on Infosys on expectations of industry leading growth. A strong QoQ growth 3% on an average in a seasonally weak quarter should help sustains the rally in IT stocks despite their premium valuations".

The multiple mega deal wins in Cloud and Captive, TCS - Postbank and Pramerica, Infosys - Rolls Royce and Daimler, and Wipro - METRO AG should add incremental growth to an already buoyant organic growth momentum, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via