"IT sector trades at 40% premium to its 10-year average multiple, and remain positive led by larger deals on a full-scale Digital transformation, tail of projects steered by increased focus on workplace management, and higher spend on Cloud migration by large corporates. Among Tier I players, the brokerage is bullish on Infosys on expectations of industry leading growth. A strong QoQ growth 3% on an average in a seasonally weak quarter should help sustains the rally in IT stocks despite their premium valuations".