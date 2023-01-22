IT, startups may cut up to 20,000 jobs in next 6 months2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Pressure from investors, an expected global recession and the domino impact of global layoffs have resulted in staff cuts
India’s IT and startup sectors may lay off 15,000 to 20,000 employees in the next six months, battling slowing demand after the hiring frenzy of the last two years inflated salary costs.
