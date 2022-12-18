IT, startups to see lower raises

“Globally, inflation levels have created a lot of pressure on pay increases and while most countries and companies haven’t responded by increasing at the same rate, in India this pressure was also anticipated. However, if the trend continues, we will potentially not have to contend with this when companies think of moderating their hikes," Ghose added. For sectors such as IT, where wage costs account for 65-70% of expenses, rising inflation is a cause for worry. According to the September quarter earnings data, wage cost as a share of revenue fell at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd to 56.1% and 54.6%, respectively, while at Infosys, it was flat at 53.2%. Meanwhile, multinational companies, following a January-December calendar, will have to decide on their salary budgets immediately, while lot of Indian companies who typically firms up the budgets after April will have time to take a more considered call on pay hikes.