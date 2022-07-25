IT system compromised, says Policybazar; authorities informed1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 06:01 AM IST
Policybazaar has reached out to the appropriate authorities and is taking due recourse as per law, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The parent company of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Ltd, PB Fintech, on Sunday said that the IT system of the firm was hacked on July 19 and subsequent corrective action was taken.