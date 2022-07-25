IT system compromised, says Policybazar; authorities informed

In a regulatory filing, Policybazaar said,"We wish to bring to your notice that on 19'" July 2022, certain vulnerabilities were identified in a part of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited (“Policybazaar’’) IT systems and the same were subject to illegal and unauthorized access. In this regard, Policybazaar has reached out to the appropriate authorities and is taking due recourse as per law. The identified vulnerabilities have been fixed and a thorough audit of the systems has been initiated. The matter is currently being reviewed by the information security team along with external advisors. While we are in the process of undertaking a detailed review, as on date, our review has found that no significant customer data was exposed."