It was a rising star of the far right. Now it’s a scandal magnet.
Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 21 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST
SummaryAccused of extremism, corruption and infiltration by Chinese spies and Russian propagandists, Germany’s AfD has been hemorrhaging support.
BERLIN—Just months ago, the AfD was on a roll. With all-time best poll ratings, the German far-right party appeared headed for record election scores this year, promising to extend a winning streak for nationalist and populist parties across the region.
