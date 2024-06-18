Elon Musk has confirmed that he is working on Tesla Master Plan 4, the latest iteration in the Master Plan series which has been a guiding light of sorts for the company so far. While informing on X (formerly Twitter) that he is working on the next Master Plan, Musk also stated that 'it will be epic'.

Musk has released three Tesla Master Plans so far, the first one was released in 2006, the second one in 2016 and the last one was unveiled in March last year.

Musk's 2006 "secret master plan" included the creation of a sports car, an affordable car and providing zero emission electric power generation options.

In 2016, Musk unveiled his "Master Plan, Part Deux," which included expanding the electric vehicle lineup to all major segments and achieving "true self-driving." In 2022, Tesla's Semi heavy-duty electric trucks began "pilot production," while the Cybertruck was launched late last year.

As part of the 2016 plan, Musk claimed that Tesla drivers would be able to sleep, read, or do anything else enroute to their destination while making money by renting out their autonomous vehicles when they are not in use.

While Tesla hasn't rolled out a fully autonomous vehicle yet, the company did roll out a paid Full Self Driving option to hundreds of thousands of customers. However, the system isn't fully autonomous given that it requires an attentive driver at the helm. Moreover, the FSD was categorized as a ‘crash risk’ by US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year.

The FSD system is in addition to the driver assistance system called Autopilot, which all Tesla cars are already equipped with. Tesla also seems to be making progress with launching FSD system in China after recently striking a deal with Baidu.

During the last Master Plan in 2023, Musk outlined some key environmental goals like adding renewable energy to the existing grid, producing more electric vehicles and building sustainably fueled planes and boats. The billionaire also stated that mass production of Cyberstruck would begin in 2024.

