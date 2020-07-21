It will be years before we see full recovery in global travelling: Booking.com

The impact has been such that we expect it will be years, not months, before travel rebounds to pre-covid levels. Travel was one of the first industries to be hit and will likely be the last one to recover. Our global revenue for the first (March) quarter was $2.3 billion, down 21% year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the same period was $290 million, down 60%.