'It won't be easy': The challenges ahead for Tatas in turning around Air India

The ownership transfer from the government to Tata is expected to go through by the end of the year.The company will then have until summer 2022, when a post-COVID demand surge is expected, to fix the issues, the person added, estimating it would cost more than $1 billion to refurbish Air India's 141 planes and up to $300 million to retrain staff and improve operations and service.

