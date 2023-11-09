Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Italian luxury brand Brioni launched in India

Italian luxury brand Brioni launched in India

Varuni Khosla

  • The first boutique at Delhi’s Chanakya mall will offer ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, as well as bespoke services

The Italian luxury brand's first boutique will open in Delhi’s The Chanakya mall.

New Delhi: French luxury group Kering-owned menswear brand Brioni has been launched in India by DS Luxury, a Dharampal Satyapal Group Limited entity.

The Italian luxury brand's first boutique will open in Delhi’s The Chanakya mall and will offer ready-to-wear clothing and accessories, as well as bespoke services.

Mehdi Benabadji, CEO of the company said that they were happy to enter the Indian market along with DS Luxury and that Indian buyers will enjoy the savoir-faire the fashion house has to offer.

“This marks another significant milestone for DS Luxury as we continue to introduce iconic luxury brands across segments, to discerning consumers, said Ritesh Kumar, promoter, DS Luxury. "We are confident that our patrons will appreciate the sophistication and exclusivity that this brand represents. The new boutique underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering the utmost in luxury fashion, solidifying our role as a prominent arbiter of premium retail experiences in India."

DS Group, which sells FMCG products under its Catch brand, had also earlier this year announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach to launch it in India. DS Group also has other luxury investments and has brands like Berluti, and Tom Ford in its luxury division.

India's luxury goods market, although small, is among the world's fastest-growing, with projections to reach $8.5 billion in 2023, marking a rise of $2.5 billion over 2021, as per research firm Euromonitor International.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 07:55 PM IST
